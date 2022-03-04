Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal blessed with 'beautiful baby girl', call it 'best feeling in the world'

New Delhi: Singer and TV show host Aditya Narayan welcomed his first child with his wife Shweta Agarwal on February 24 at a hospital in Mumbai. The singer recently spoke about the joys of becoming a father to a little girl in his latest interview.

Aditya revealed that he had secretly been hoping to have a girl child all along and it appears his wish did come true.

Speaking about beginning this journey of fatherhood, he told Bombay Times, "It was the best feeling of this world. I was with Shweta when she delivered, and I seriously feel that only a woman can show the kind of strength and perseverance to go through this and bring a child into this world. My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now. A woman goes through many things when she delivers a child and even during the pregnancy phase."

He also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. Along with a wedding picture featuring him and Shweta, he wrote, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

For the unversed, Television presenter and singer Aditya Narayan, was last seen as a host on Indian Idol 12 and is currently on a break from television to focus on his music career which he calls his ‘first love.’ The presenter further said that he would like to be called a ‘struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality.'

Talking about his personal life, Aditya got married to Shweta on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.