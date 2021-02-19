Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal bites hubby's ear, leaves him blushing in this honeymoon video!

New Delhi: Singer and popular television host Aditya Narayan dropped a cutesy video from their honeymoon diaries in Kashmir. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun video of him enjoying his Gondola ride in Gulmarg with wife Shweta Agarwal Jha.

In the video, while Aditya Narayan is busy recording, wifey Shweta Agarwal gives him an impromptu bite on the ear and a kiss on the cheek. The hubby can be seen blushing in clipping.

Several fans have dropped adorable comments on the timeline and the video has gone viral already.

Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade.

They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. The stunning duo flew to Kashmir for their honeymoon and posted mushy romantic pictures. For the reception, Aditya wore a crisp black tuxedo while bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery, flashing her and bridal chooda (red bangles).

The duo got married on the same date as Udit Narayan's birthday, making it even more special for the veteran singer.