NEW DELHI: It was only recently when rumours started doing rounds that B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have headed for a split. While the reason for their amicable break-up is not known, B-town was abuzz with reports of Sidharth and Kiara's relationship hitting a rock bottom. While none of them came out in open and admitted the buzz, their social media posts following the rumours fuelled the fire and indicated a possible breakup.

A couple of days back, the duo was snapped together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash. Their fans were super elated to see them together at the Eid bash. And days later, Sidharth was seen at the special screening of Kiara's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film releases in theatres today, May 20, 2022 and ahead of the same, the makers hosted a special screening for people from the industry.

A video of Sidharth and Kiara from last evening has been going viral where the two had a small conversation before they headed inside. The fans were quick to notice that the video featuring the duo spoke a different story about their chemistry. In the surfaced videos, fans couldn't help but notice how the rumoured lovers were confused whether to hold hands or no. "They are so cute hand hold karu ki nahi confuse lol," wrote one fan. While another remarked, "They wanted to hold each others hand." One die-hard fans commented, "How sweet these two are love. Bless them, and I wish them happiness always #Kiara #Siddharth."

Another fans wrote, "Gaawwwwdddd that huggg.. where's my coffin?"

Well, it seems that all's well between the couple, and we hope that the two stay strong and make their relationship public very soon.

Earlier, Sidharth and Kiara's exchange at Arpita Khan's Eid party and Sidharth's comment on Kiara's Instagram live had sent fans into a tizzy.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', the Anees Bazmee's directorial also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav besides Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The film is clashing with Kangana Ranaut's actioner 'Dhaakad'.

