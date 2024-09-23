After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Indirectly Reacts To Her Divorce Rumours

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a subtle way to end her ongoing divorce rumours with hubby and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan once for and all. The actress was recently seen attending a fashion event in Paris where she was seen donning her special wedding ring and only hinted that all is well between her and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya’s video from the Paris Fashion Week has been going viral on the internet, where the actress is seen eating her wedding ring and this is how she chose to indirectly shut down the divorce rumours.

Aishwarya was seen along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week and her fans are celebrating the fact that she and Abhishek are very much together. Aishwarya seemed to have decided to shut down the divorce rumours forever and this gesture is proof they are very much together.

Just a few days ago Abhishek Bachchan reacted to his divorce rumours with Aishwarya after he liked the separation post on Instagram. Abhishek told the media how things blew out of proportion and he is still married to his wife,”I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it” Abhishek and

Aishwarya haven’t been spotted together at the events or red carpets and this led to the rumours of all not being well in the Bachchan household.