After Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: After megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed fans about being tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, actor son Abhishek Bachchan too has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Just after Big B tweeted about his illness, junior Bachchan also informed fans about it through his social media handle.

He wrote: Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.

Other family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and staff have also undergone coronavirus tests, results of which are awaited. Soon after the news broke online, fans and film fraternity have flooded the internet with 'get well soon' wishes.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's debut digital web-show 'Breathe' season 2 released on the OTT platform. In fact, he was seen visiting the dubbing studio in Andheri, Mumbai.