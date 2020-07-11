Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan coronavirus-positive; Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya and other family members undergo tests

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday night said they have tested positive for coronavirus. They have been taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital while their other family members and staff have undergone COVID-19 tests and are in isolation. Both Big B and Abhishek took to their respective Twitter accounts to share their health update and added that the test reports of their family members are awaited.

Amitabh Bachchan stays in his Jalsa bungalow with wife Jaya, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya. His daughter Shweta and her children Navya and Agastya are also in Mumbai currently.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," tweeted the 77-year-old superstar.

Meanwhile, Abhishek said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

As soon as the news broke, fans of Bollywood celebs and fans of Big B and Abhishek took to social media to pray for their speedy recovery.