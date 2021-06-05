After chats of Nisha Rawal's husband Karan Mehra and his co-star Himanshi Parashar go viral, duo turns off Instagram comments

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Mehra

After Karan Mehra's chat with his co-star Himanshi Parashar, who he's suspected of having an extra-marital affair with, went viral, the two have decided to limit the comments on their Instagram posts.

File photo

New Delhi: The Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal controversy has been making headlines as their marital discord is out in the open now and the story keeps getting murkier with every new update. 

After Karan Mehra's chat with his co-star Himanshi Parashar, who he's suspected of having an extra-marital affair with, went viral, the two have decided to limit the comments on their Instagram posts.

Check out the comments section on their posts:

comments

limit

For the uninitiated, Nisha Rawal made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it. 

However, Karan alleged that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. He told India Today that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while and were contemplating parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours. 

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.

