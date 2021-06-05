Karan Mehra claims 'cameras at home were switched off by Nisha Rawal', alleges wife banged her own head against wall

New Delhi: Estranged TV couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic dispute has become the talk of the town these days. The last few days have been hard for the duo, especially after allegations and counter-allegations were made against each other, leaving fans shocked.

Now, it has come to light that the couple has many cameras at home but all were switched off at night when the alleged domestic abuse incident took place. Karan Mehra told Times of India, “There are seven cameras in our 4BHK apartment. Every room has a camera barring the bedroom. The camera in the hall is installed at an angle that could have captured the area where she hit her head against the wall. But then, I realised that Nisha had switched off the cameras in the house. If we had the footage, things would have been clearer, but the main control was switched off. Everything seemed to have been orchestrated and planned in advance.”

After Nisha Rawal alleged domestic abuse by her husband, Karan Mehra countered her claims by saying that she herself banged her head against the wall, later blamed it on him.

Times Of India also quotes Nisha Rawal's version on the CCTV camera installation. She said, " “Yes, the cameras were off, and I had switched them off some time ago. Karan would be on his best behaviour, be nice to me and play with our son Kavish wherever there were cameras, while in the bedroom where we didn’t have a camera; he would abuse and hit me. So, I had switched off the cameras many days ago. Now, the police have confiscated the DVR (Digital Video Recorder), which would record everything."

For the uninitiated, Nisha Rawal made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it.

However, Karan alleged that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. He told India Today that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while and were contemplating parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.