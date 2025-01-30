New Delhi: The world of live music is evolving, and Indian fans are at the forefront of this change. After the massive success of the recent Coldplay’s live-streamed concerts, music lovers across the country are demanding similar access to performances by Indian legends Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam. Social media has been buzzing with requests for their concerts to be live-streamed, ensuring that fans who are unable to attend in person can still experience the magic of their performances.

Coldplay’s recent tour, which was live streamed globally on Disney+ Hotstar, set a new precedent for accessibility in the music industry. Fans from different corners of the world tuned in, breaking geographical barriers and redefining how concerts can be enjoyed. Inspired by this, Indian fans are now urging event organizers and streaming platforms to follow suit for their favorite homegrown artists.

#ColdplayOnHotstar

Dear @DisneyPlusHS Thank you for live streaming this show. Aise hi kabhi #ArijitSingh ka show bhi live stream kr do. @arijitsingh pic.twitter.com/qLoue5h0DT — Navneet Pathak (@NV__Navneet) January 26, 2025

Dear @DisneyPlusHS , the live streaming was magical! Thank you for bringing Coldplay to our screens. Next wish? How about a live stream of @SonuNigamSingh concert? Make it happen! #ColdplayAhmedabad #RepublicDay2025 — Akshay Sharma (@iamakshayshar) January 26, 2025

Arijit Singh, known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, has a massive fan following not just in India but globally. His concerts are known to sell out within minutes, leaving many fans disappointed. Similarly, Sonu Nigam, a stalwart of the Indian music industry, continues to captivate audiences with his timeless melodies and unparalleled stage presence. Given their immense popularity, fans believe that live streaming of their concerts would allow millions more to partake in their musical journey.

Live events are constantly evolving, and streaming isn’t new—it has been successful globally for decades. However, in India, it has the potential to complement and elevate the exclusivity of live experiences by creating hybrid formats. Streaming doesn’t dilute the magic of attending in person; instead, it allows producers to expand their reach while maintaining the core of live events.

Missed Coldplay Live Stream? Fret not! Relive the magic again on Disney+Hotstar