Suresh Raina

After Mumbai nightclub raid, cricketer Suresh Raina and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa release statement

Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa, in their statements, claim they did not know about the curfew.

Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were among those caught in the Mumbai Police raid of the Dragonfly nightclub that was flouting the COVID-19 norms. Their management teams have released statements in regard to the events that took place on Monday night.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s management team said “Guru randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night.”

“Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well,” they added.

Suresh Raina’s management team even gave a reason as to why the cricketer was present at the club during the raid.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well,” they explained.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against the 34 people present at the club under section 188 of the IPC.

 

Suresh RainaGuru RandhawaCOVID normsmumbai nightclubdragonfly club
