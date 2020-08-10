After Rhea Chakraborty and family, Sidharth Pithani also questioned by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani also arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday afternoon for questioning in the actor's death case. Earlier today, five others - Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her former manager Shruti Modi and her CA Ritesh Shah - arrived for a fresh round of questioning in a money-laundering probe connected to his death case.

Sidharth, who was present at Sushant's home when he was found dead, was summoned by the ED on Friday. However, he failed to appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik were questioned on Friday for over eight hours. Showik was also called on Saturday. He was grilled by the team for 18 hours.

As of now, six people are being questioned by the ED officials. These include - Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Shruti, Ritesh and Sidharth.

Rhea, Showik, Indrajit and Shruti have also been named in the FIR filed by the CBI, which is now probing Sushant's death case.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.