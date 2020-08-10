हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

After Rhea Chakraborty and family, Sidharth Pithani also questioned by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sidharth, who was present at Sushant Singh Rajput's home when he was found dead, was summoned by the ED on Friday. However, he failed to appear for questioning. 

After Rhea Chakraborty and family, Sidharth Pithani also questioned by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s case
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani also arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday afternoon for questioning in the actor's death case. Earlier today, five others - Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her former manager Shruti Modi and her CA Ritesh Shah - arrived for a fresh round of questioning in a money-laundering probe connected to his death case.

Sidharth, who was present at Sushant's home when he was found dead, was summoned by the ED on Friday. However, he failed to appear for questioning. 

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik were questioned on Friday for over eight hours. Showik was also called on Saturday. He was grilled by the team for 18 hours. 

As of now, six people are being questioned by the ED officials. These include - Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Shruti, Ritesh and Sidharth. 

Rhea, Showik, Indrajit and Shruti have also been named in the FIR filed by the CBI, which is now probing Sushant's death case.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput caseRhea Chakrabortysidharth pithaniShowik Chakraborty
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri slams Sanjana Sanghi for her silence: Guess she is busy
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Hearing on Gyanvapi mosque dispute postponed due to non-submission of Sunni Central Waqf Board