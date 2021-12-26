हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

After Salman Khan encounters snake bite, actor's pic at hospital goes viral, fans say 'get well soon, bhai'

Salman Khan is completely fine and back from the hospital, assured his father Salim Khan to reporters.

After Salman Khan encounters snake bite, actor&#039;s pic at hospital goes viral, fans say &#039;get well soon, bhai&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of Salman Khan’s 56th birthday, the actor had gotten bitten by a snake on early Sunday morning. However, the snake was non-venomous so there were no serious consequences.

Salman was bit by the snake at his Panvel farmhouse where he had reached in order to celebrate his big day.

As a precautionary measure, he had been taken to the nearby hospital and was discharged later.

After this terrifying incident, a viral picture of Salman Khan at the hospital began circulating on social media. Ace celebrity pap Varinder Chawla also shared the picture, claiming it was from the actor's recent hospital visit.

Take a look at it:

 

According to Salman's father Salim Khan's statement, he was attacked by the snake in his bedroom after he returned from a shoot. 

"He was right inside the room and suddenly felt some pain in his hand. It was a snake which may have entered the house from some gaps," Salim Khan told IANS.

At the hospital, it was ascertained that the snake was non-venomous. The actor received first-aid and medicines and was discharged after three hours in observation.

"Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful," a relieved Salim Khan assured IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

