NEW DELHI: After Punjabi singer-rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was gruesomely murdered by gangster in a broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa city on Sunday, another famous Punjabi singer has reportedly received death threats from Moosewala’s killers. As per media reports, it has been feared that prominent Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh is suspected to be on the hitlist of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed the responsibility of Sidhu's murder in a social media post on Sunday evening. The report stated that the 'Gangland' singer has reportedly received another death threat from gangsters.

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh receives death threat from gangsters

According to a TOI report, Mankirt Aulakh had earlier received threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang in April this year, following which he was asked to increase his security cover. The report further added that the singer's fans expressed their concern over his safety after he received threats on social media. In a Facebook post, a gangster group accused Aulakh of his alleged association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They also accused him of being 'no less than a gangster'.

It is to be noted that Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader and Mankirt Aulakh's close pal was brutally shot dead in August 2021. On Sunday, while claiming the responsibility of Sidhu's murder, gangster Goldy Brar took to Faceook and accused Sidhu for Middukhera's murder. He also accused the 'So High' singer of working against them and using his political power to save himself.

"Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It's our work. Moose Wala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter with our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time," Goldy wrote on his social media post.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi, 31, has been imprisoned in Rajasthan's Bharatpur jail since 2017. Bishnoi has been accused of crimes including attempted murder, trespassing, robbery, and assault, among others. On the other hand, Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, is a close confidant of Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar, who lives in Canada, is wanted in several criminal cases in India, including the assassination of Faridkot District Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehlwan in 2021.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that it will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Delhi Police said that it had been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempts to murder from Canada. The police further said that, despite Brar living outside the country and Lawrence sitting in jail, the gangsters were still able to plan murders in the country.

Other key associates of the gang Kala Jathedi, Monty and Kala Rana. Raja Monty who is residing in London, Kala Rana were allegedly involved in 30 murders. Rana was extradited to India from Thaliand and was arrested by DCP Chandra`s team in March.

Earlier today, Delhi Police suspected that the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala could be a result of the killing of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.

According to the Delhi police special cell, both Moose Wala and his manager were involved in the murder of Vicky in August last year.

Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

