Sidhu Moosewala: How controversies overshadowed the popular Punjabi singer

New Delhi: Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday, a day after his security was withdrawn by the state police. However, it is to be pondered upon, what made the Punjabi singing fame surrounded by controversies.

Born on 17 June 1993, Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belongs to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district. Moosewala enjoyed stardom only a few could imagine at a young age in the twenties of his life. He learned music during his college days and after completing his education, he moved to Canada.



Sidhu Moosewala: Punjabi singer glorified drugs and violence in his songs

However, being widely known for his 'gangster rap', hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was widely popular among the youth having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs.

For instance, one of his songs titled 'Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi' came under the scanner as it made a reference to the 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. Many FIRs were also registered against Moose Wala for promoting violence and hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

However, he had issued an apology later on after people slammed him for portraying the Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moosewala was booked after the pictures of him with an AK-47 went viral on social media during the COVID pandemic.

Sidhu Moosewala booked for promotion of gun culture

Later, he was also booked by the Punjab police under the Arms Act after being charged with the promotion of gun culture in 2020. The action was taken for one of his songs 'Panj Goliyan'.

When Sidhu Moosewala lent his support to farmers' protest

It is notable, that he extended his support to the farmers' protest at the Delhi borders that went on for more than a year.

The controversies didn't end here as in July 2020, another song titled 'Sanju' similarly kicked off a controversy. In the song, he had compared himself with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Last year only, a criminal case was filed against Moosewala and five police personnel, after a video showing him shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.

Stepping into politics in December 2021, the Punjabi singer joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa, however, he lost.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility, Punjab DGP forms SIT

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters.

Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.

Moosewala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident.

Announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the DGP said Moosewala had not taken with him the two Punjab police commandos who were still provided for his security. The SSP said when Moosewala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and they were hit by a hail of bullets from the occupants of these vehicles.

