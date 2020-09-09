हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

After spending night at NCB lockup, Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla Jail

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail.

After spending night at NCB lockup, Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla Jail

MUMBAI: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail.

Shortly after her arrest on Tuesday in the drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

On Wednesday, she stepped out of the NCB office at 10.15 am after spending the night there and was taken to the Byculla jail by the agency officials.

The court had rejected her bail application. The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drug syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days.

Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic- run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai. At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said.

She was then taken to the NCB office in south Mumbai around 7.15 pm, and produced before the court through video-conference.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and a few others are under investigation over their alleged links to drug peddlers in connection with the ongoing probe into Rajput’s mystery-shrouded death at his Mumbai residentce.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortyNCBByculla JailMumbai
Next
Story

That's Karma: Ankita Lokhande posts after Rhea Chakraborty gets arrested, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti congratulates her
  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Mumbai : BMC broke Actress Kangana Ranaut's office lock