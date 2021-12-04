After Vir Das, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri delivers stirring speech in US - WATCH

New Delhi: Writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is currently stationed in the USA for over a month-long schedule for the screenings of his highly-anticipated movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ across different cities, has recently delivered an impactful speech at Capitol Hill.

Touted to be one of the most important, relevant and unreported story of Indian history, Vivek’s next ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA.

While the critically-acclaimed filmmaker along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi is elated about the humongous and heartfelt response coming their way during the movie screenings, Vivek recently delivered an impactful speech at Capitol Hill that has been creating waves back in his hometown, India too.

Some snippets from my speech at The Capitol Hill in USA. #RightToJusticeTour

Full speech here: https://t.co/p3wPoQfcXc pic.twitter.com/TFkxcRIx9y — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 4, 2021

For the first time ever, a filmmaker spoke at the prestigious Capitol Hill.

Vivek’s speech was not just applauded by the packed auditorium of influential dignitaries and government officials but also by his countrymen. It was also addressed by Congressmen like Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, Republican Andy Brarr, senior democrat senator Mark Warner.

Watch the full speech here:

After garnering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ that went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ scheduled to release in theatres on 26th January 2022.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of "The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community".

It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in theatres on 26th January 2022.

Vivek’s speech seems to have made his country proud at the global level.