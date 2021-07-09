'The Kashmir Files' line producer Sarahna dies by suicide, Anupam Kher pens heartbreaking note

New Delhi: On Thursday night (July 8), veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share heartbreaking news about the line producer of 'The Kashmir Files' Sarahna, informing that she had died by suicide. The actor expressed that he had worked with her for the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Dehradun & Mussoorie and the crew had celebrated her birthday on December 22, 2020. He described her as 'bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job' and said that the last time he spoke to her she sounded 'absolutely fine'.

However, on Thursday night, he got a message from her family member stating that she had passed away. The actor attributed her tragic demise to depression and said the illness is really affecting the younger generation.

He wrote in the caption, "This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown. She was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother. This depression really is effecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!! #OmShanti @the_soulflower #MentalHealthMatters."

'The Kasmir Files' is an upcoming film directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It stars Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher and is scheduled to release on August 15, this year. The storyline revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

On the work front, Anupam, in May, had won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday', the veteran star has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files.'