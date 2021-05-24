Aishwarya Rai shares adorable family pic with hubby Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya as mom Vrinda turns 70!

New Delhi: On Sunday (May 24), Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share adorable snapshots from her mother Vrinda Rai's 70th birthday along with her hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

The 'Raavan' actress treated her mom with tasty baked treats such as cakes and grand flower bouquets to make the occasion special. In the photo, the happy family is seen hugging each other with Momma Rai in the middle.

Check out their heartwarming family photo:

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. In 2009, they appeared together on The Oprah Winfrey Show and hogged all the attention, with comparisons being drawn with Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie).

Together Abhi-Ash has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents of Aaradhya. Aish embaced her motherhood at the age of 38.