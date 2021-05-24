हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai shares adorable family pic with hubby Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya as mom Vrinda turns 70!

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda Rai turned 70 on Sunday (May 24) bringing the whole family together.

Aishwarya Rai shares adorable family pic with hubby Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya as mom Vrinda turns 70!
File Photo

New Delhi: On Sunday (May 24), Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share adorable snapshots from her mother Vrinda Rai's 70th birthday along with her hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

The 'Raavan' actress treated her mom with tasty baked treats such as cakes and grand flower bouquets to make the occasion special. In the photo, the happy family is seen hugging each other with Momma Rai in the middle.

Check out their heartwarming family photo:

 

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. In 2009, they appeared together on The Oprah Winfrey Show and hogged all the attention, with comparisons being drawn with Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie).

Together Abhi-Ash has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents of Aaradhya. Aish embaced her motherhood at the age of 38.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai BachchanAbhishek BachchanAaradhya BachchanAishwarya's momAishwarya's daughterVrinda Rai
Next
Story

Was bored of getting only 'quirky' roles, OTT changed that: Abhishek Banerjee

Must Watch

PT10M

Which states will be affected by Yaas cyclone?