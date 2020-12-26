हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn expresses happiness as Dharavi records zero new Covid-19 cases

"Christmas has brought cheer! #Dharavi reported ‘Zero' #Covid19 positive cases. #COVID19," he tweeted.

Ajay Devgn expresses happiness as Dharavi records zero new Covid-19 cases
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ajaydevgn

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday (December 26) expressed joy as Dharavi in Mumbai has recorded zero Covid-19 positive cases.

"Christmas has brought cheer! #Dharavi reported ‘Zero' #Covid19 positive cases. #COVID19," he tweeted.

 

Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum, recorded zero Covid cases on Friday (December 25), for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the congested settlement on April 1, said health officials.

On the acting front, Devgn's film 'Maidaan' is set for release on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor is currently also busy with his self-starring upcoming directorial 'MayDay'. He features alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

There have been reports that Devgn has purchased the Hindi remake rights of the 2019 Telugu crime comedy 'Brochevarevarura'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajay DevgnCOVID-19dharavi mumbaiDharavi COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Vidyut Jammwal shares memories of 'Khuda Haafiz' shoot
  • 1,01,69,118Confirmed
  • 1,47,343Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M58S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : When Rishi Kapoor danced with Ranbir Kapoor