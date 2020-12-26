Ajay Devgn expresses happiness as Dharavi records zero new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday (December 26) expressed joy as Dharavi in Mumbai has recorded zero Covid-19 positive cases.

"Christmas has brought cheer! #Dharavi reported ‘Zero' #Covid19 positive cases. #COVID19," he tweeted.

Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum, recorded zero Covid cases on Friday (December 25), for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the congested settlement on April 1, said health officials.

On the acting front, Devgn's film 'Maidaan' is set for release on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor is currently also busy with his self-starring upcoming directorial 'MayDay'. He features alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

There have been reports that Devgn has purchased the Hindi remake rights of the 2019 Telugu crime comedy 'Brochevarevarura'.