Akshay Kumar Admits He Is Not Scared To Show His Phone To Wife Twinkle; ‘I Have Nothing To Hide’

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna 23 years ago and since then the couple has been in a beautiful courtship of marriage. They both have been inseparable and have a family with two kids Aarav and Nitara. However, maintaining a relationship is a challenge if both partners do not have trust in each other. When we talk about Akshay, he says his relationship with his wife Twinkle is very much sorted as he has no fear of showing his phone to his wife.

In his recent interview with News 18, Akshay was asked if his wife checks his phone and that leaves him scared or not, to which the Khel Khel Mein actor said he has nothing to hide,” I wouldn’t be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner. My phone lies around with my staff members. At home, it’s always lying around, charging. I’ve got nothing to hide”.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the most popular and loved couples in town and their togetherness is an example that a husband and wife should be friends first as that makes the relationship easier and happier. When asked to give marriage advice, he said, “I don’t want to give any tips to anyone. Everyone should learn through their own experiences in life. But marriage is a beautiful circle of life."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his next film Khel Khel Mein which is a multi-starrer featuring Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu and more.

