Akshay Kumar reunites with Nupur Sanon and B Praak for Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat, check out first look, teaser release date!

New Delhi: There's good news in store for all the Akshay Kumar fans! Those who loved Akshay’s and Nupur Sanon’s hit music video 'Filhaal', get ready to witness the 'Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat' song.

The Khiladi actor shared the first look of the song along the release date of the official teaser. The teaser will be out on June 30.

Akki took to his social media handle and wrote, “And the pain continues…

If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul

Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!

Akshay is reuniting with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur, who made her screen debut with the song. The track will be crooned by B Praak, who sung the earlier version as well.

Nupur also shared the first look on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !!

Taiyaar ho jayiye humse Mohabbat karne ke liye !!

And the pain continues…

Filhaal became an instant hit among fans and had a viewership of around 1 Billion on YouTube after it got released in 2019.

All eyes are now set on its second version, are you excited?