Akshay Kumar makes HUGE donation to Gautam Gambhir Foundation to aid COVID-19 patients

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently made a huge donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to help provide medications and oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

New Delhi: Former cricketer and politician Gautam Gambhir recently took to Twitter to announce Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's humungous financial contribution to the former's charity foundation - Gautam Gambhir Foundation. 

Gambhir revealed that the 'Singh Is Kinng' actor donated Rs 1 crore to his foundation in order to provide food, oxygen, and COVID-19 medications to people unable to afford them. 

He wrote on Twitter, "Every held in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless".

Here's his tweet

Bollywood's Khiladi replied to Gautam's tweet and said that he was glad he could help in such a painful crisis referring to the rising infections and death toll due to COVID-19.

In terms of the pandemic, the GGF has been working to provide Relief Ration Kits, cooked meals, PPE kits, and N-95 masks and sanitization kits to the needy. In the light of the current oxygen crisis and rising COVID-19 cases, they will be helping those in need to pay for their treatment.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' theatrical release has been postponed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and looks like once again the virus has taken a toll on its release date. 

