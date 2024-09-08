Advertisement
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Priyadarshan? Actor Set To Make Special Announcement On His Birthday

Akshay has earlier worked with Priyadarshan in films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 05:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Priyadarshan? Actor Set To Make Special Announcement On His Birthday (Image: @akshaykumar/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's birthday on September 9 will be extra special as he is expected to make a big announcement regarding his new project on the special day.

On Saturday, Khiladi Kumar took to Instagram and shared a motion poster, featuring an ominous metal evil face against a backdrop of royal red curtains.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement," he captioned the post.

The text on the poster read, "Special announcement 9th September."

While Akshay did not reveal much detail about the project, fans chimed in the comment section and assumed that it's his new collaboration with ace director Priyadarshan.

"Horror movie hai...Akshay sir x priyadarshan sir," a social media user commented.

"Akki x Priyadarshan Waiting Paaji All the best," another netizen wrote.

"Akshay and Priyadarshan are back," a fan guessed.

Akshay has earlier worked with Priyadarshan in films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Meanwhile, Akshay is being lauded for his special cameo in 'Stree 2', which hit the theatres on August 15.

He was also recently seen in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Mudassar Aziz directed it.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein redefines the comedy-drama genre, offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.

The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. 

