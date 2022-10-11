Akshay Kumar wishes Big B on his 80th birthday, calls him the ‘reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero...’

Mumbai: The Shahenshah of Bollywood, the veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday and birthday wishes are pouring in from all possible directions for the screen legend. Superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest to take to his social media to wish Big B on his special day.



Akshay shared a throwback picture of himself in the company of his `Family` co-star. Akshay wrote in the caption: "Sending my best wishes to the man who`s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films."

See Akshay Kumar's post here -



Calling the veteran star an inspiration, the `Hera Pheri` actor further mentioned in his caption: "My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir."



The two have worked together in films such as `Family`, `Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo`, `Ek Rishtaa` and `Waqt`.

Friends and admirers from the film fraternity are busy sharing warm wishes for the megastar on his 80th birthday. Earlier in the day, the actor expressed gratitude to his extended family and fans through his blog. “It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude,” he wrote.

Big B`s recent film `Goodbye` is playing in theatres in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya directorial ‘Uunchai’ alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Akshay, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film, `Ram Setu`.