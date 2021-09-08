हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar mother

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia no more, stars gather at her funeral and bid a tearful adieu!

Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia's last rites were performed today in the afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai. Many Bollywood big shots including Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ramesh Taurani among many others paid their last respects. 

Akshay Kumar&#039;s mother Aruna Bhatia no more, stars gather at her funeral and bid a tearful adieu!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The demise of Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia left the actor heartbroken. Bellbottom star broke the news on social media and several celebrities including an ocean of fan following extended condolences. Aruna Bhatia breathed her last on September 8, 2021. 

The exact cause of her death is still unknown, although she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai a few days back. 

Her last rites were performed today in the afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai. Many Bollywood big shots including Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ramesh Taurani among many others paid their last respects. 

Inconsolable Akshay with his wife Twinkle Khanna, her cousin Karan Kapadia were seen at the funeral. 

Several celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Vindu Dara Singh among others extended condolences and mourned the demise of Akshay's mother.

Recently, the Bollywood star rushed back to Mumbai from London, as his mother's condition deteriorated. He was shooting for his upcoming venture titled Cinderella in the United Kingdom. 

Last evening, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for praying for his mother's good health.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

