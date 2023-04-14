topStoriesenglish2594793
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar's Reply To Nagaland Minister's Tweet On Punctuality Will Make You Go ROFL

A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 03:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else.
  • The Minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual.

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar's Reply To Nagaland Minister's Tweet On Punctuality Will Make You Go ROFL

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in 'OMG 2', responded to Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar's punctuality.

A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else. The Minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual. He tweeted a picture of himself from the event as he wrote: "Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!"

Akshay replied to the post and wrote: "Haha! Thank you. And I'm very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna."

After this, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar's fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?