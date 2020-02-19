हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Al Pacino

Al Pacino's girlfriend dumps him because he's 'old, stingy'

Al Pacino was dumped by his Israeli actress girlfriend Meital Dohan over their 39-year age gap.

Al Pacino&#039;s girlfriend dumps him because he&#039;s &#039;old, stingy&#039;
File image

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Al Pacino was dumped by his Israeli actress girlfriend Meital Dohan over their 39-year age gap.

It was reported that Pacino had split from Dohan when he went solo on the red carpet at the Oscars earlier this month. And the pair's break-up has now been confirmed by the 40-year-old beauty, who told Israel's LaIsha magazine that she called time on the romance because 79-year-old was too old for her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn't last," she is quoted as saying.

Dohan also had few compliments to give her former beau when asked what gifts he'd given her during their two-year relationship.

"He only bought me flowers. How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money?" she said.

Dohan is hoping that she can stay friends with the actor even though they're no longer together.

"I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy. It's an honour for me. I'm glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends," she said.

Tags:
Al Pacinoal pacino girlfriend Meital DohanAl Pacino break-up
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday sprinkle stardust at Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Conspiracy hatched to prove that 26/11 Mumbai attacks were a Hindu terrorist act?