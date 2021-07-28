Alia Bhatt misses boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, clicks selfies wearing his 'belongings'!

New Delhi: Seems like Alia Bhatt is immensely missing her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, her latest Instagram post says so. The actress, who has returned from Hyderabad after wrapping up her schedule for her ‘RRR’ opposite Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has now expressed her feelings for Ranbir.

Sharing two pictures of herself, Alia wrote, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings..

(& make sure you take many selfies)..”

In the pictures, Alia can be seen in all-black look but what caught everyone’s attention was the cap that she wore. Well, the cap originally belonged to Ranbir as he has been often spotted in the same cap at the airport. The cap has a special message also, which reads, “high as your expectations.”

For the unversed, Alia is often seen sharing some or other memory with Ranbir on her social media account. Recently, she shared her 40-day challenge selfie, and it has number 8 written on its phone’s cover.

Well, her boyfriend Ranbir’s favourite number is 8. His obsession with the number is known to all. From his car to his football jersey sports the same, all of them have the number 8 on them or numbers which add up to 8.

The duo is dating for quite some time now and are often spotted hanging out together. The duo might get hitched in upcoming days, reportedly.

On the workfront, Alia is correctly shooting for her upcoming film Darlings.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.