Alia Bhatt takes up 40-day fitness challenge, showers LOVE on boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor- In Pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt, who has taken up a 40-day fitness challenge, has achieved halfway mark of her grand challenge.

Well, the diva has shared the info on her social media account.

Sharing a mirror-selfie of herself, she wrote, “20 done 20 to go

#sohfit40daychallenge..”

In the picture, Alia can be seen posing for a selfie. For her Saturday workout session, she opted for a comfy blue athleisure.

While her fans were drooling over her fitness and scheduled life, it was the back cover of her phone, which caught everyone’s attention. It had number 8 written on it with a heart sign.

For the unversed, Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite number is 8. His obsession with the number is known to all. From his car to his football jersey sports the same, all of them have the number 8 on them or numbers which add up to 8.

The duo is dating for quite some time now and are often spotted hanging out together. The duo might get hitched in upcoming days, reportedly.

Recently, Alia took to her Instagram and shared details about her upcoming venture with Ranveer Singh. The duo will be paired together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and will be helmed by Karan Johar.

On the workfront, Alia is correctly shooting for her upcoming film Darlings.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.