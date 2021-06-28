Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor for a family photo, Neetu Kapoor calls it her ‘world’

New Delhi: It is no secret that Alia Bhatt gels really well with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s family. She is often spotted with Ranbir’s mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani respectively.

Now a new post by Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani confirms Alia Bhatt as the member of the Kapoor khandan.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram on Monday (June 28) to share a photo featuring herself along with her kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. The picture also had Riddhima’s daughter Samaira and Alia Bhatt in it.

The veteran actress captioned the photo as, “My world”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also took to her Instagram stories to share the same photo that Neetu Kapoor shared and captioned it as ‘fam jam’. Riddhima also shared another photo that had all the girls but not Ranbir and captioned it as ‘Love’.

According to reports Alia and Ranbir might tie the knot anytime soon. In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir accepted that he would have been married by now if the pandemic had not hit the world.

On the work front, Alia recently completed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and called it ‘gigantic life changing experience!’ The actress is now preparing for her first co-produced film ‘Darlings’ along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. The actress will also be seen in SS Rajmouli’s ‘RRR’ and Karan Johar’s multi starrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.