Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt on vacation in Maldives with BFF Anushka Rajan, drops stunning visuals

Alia Bhatt along with Shaheen Bhatt, Anushka Rajan and Akansha Rajan shared amazing visuals from their vacation revealing that they are in the Maldives together. Akansha and her sister Anushka uploaded pictures with the girls by the pool as they sipped on wine that was kept on a cute swan float.

Alia Bhatt on vacation in Maldives with BFF Anushka Rajan, drops stunning visuals
Credit: Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt decided to take a break and set off on a fun vacation with her best friends Anushka, Akansha Rajan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. All four of them shared pictures from the beautiful blue beaches of the Maldives.

Akansha and her sister Anushka uploaded pictures with the girls by the pool as they sipped on wine that was kept on a cute swan float. In the pictures they also flaunted their gorgeous figures in colourful swimsuits.

Shaheen and Alia Bhatt stuck to sharing visuals of the resort and their gorgeous accommodation for the vacation. In one picture, they are seen getting ready for a massage in a beautiful room overlooking the sea.

Take a look at the pictures they shared:

The girls get ready for a massage

Shaheen Bhatt shared a video taking a ride in a golf cart with Alia

After ringing in the New Year at Ranthambore National Park with her family, this is Alia Bhatt's second vacation in the year. She has been recently spending a lot of time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and even spent the Christmas holiday with his family.

On the work front, both will be seen together on-screen for the very first time in 'Brahmastra'. The first part of the adventure sci-fi trilogy is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. 

 

