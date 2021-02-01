Alia Bhatt 'accidentally' gives a sneak-peek of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's closet in new pic!

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is an avid social media user, keeping her Insta game up a notch than others. With 50.7 million followers on Instagram, the young and talented star is a popular celebrity on social media.

Alia Bhatt's latest post has her posing in front of a mirror, looking all cool. But looks she 'accidentally' gave us a sneak-peek of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's closet. One can spot jackets, shirts etc belonging to none other than dapper-looking Kapoor junior.

Take a look at the picture:

On the personal front, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to announce their big fat Bollywood wedding date. Speculation has been high that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot this year but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Alia has been spotted hanging out with Ranbir's family - mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and also attended the Kapoor Christmas brunch together. Now, only an official word is awaited.

On the work front, both will be seen together on-screen for the very first time in 'Brahmastra'. The first part of the adventure sci-fi trilogy is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

The film has been much delayed and was supposed to hit the screens last year.