Alia Bhatt’s grandpa turns 93: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others celebrate his birthday

Actress Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather and actress Soni Razdan’s father - architect Narendra Nath Razdan, ringed in his 93rd birthday on Wednesday (June 16) . His family organised a fun celebration for him.

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather and actress Soni Razdan’s father - architect Narendra Nath Razdan, ringed in his 93rd birthday on Wednesday (June 16) . His family organised a fun celebration for him.

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani can be seen in the photos surfaced online from the birthday party.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani shared photos on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, we can catch a glimpse of Ranbir smiling in the background.

Alia Bhatt and sister and author Shaheen Bhatt also shared pictures from the birthday party.

Check them out below:

In the photo shared by Alia, she can be seen with her grandfather, sister and mother. She captioned the photos as, “happy 93 my inspiration <heart emoji>  love you gamps <kisses emojis>”.

On the work front, the actress has her kitty full with multiple projects lined up. Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy thriller ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Jasmeet K Reen’s 'Darlings'. 

