Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shares unseen pic with beau Ranbir Kapoor, fans call it love!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is ‘majorly missing’ beau Ranbir Kapoor and her latest picture is proof! Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a cutesy picture of her holding someone’s hand. It is speculated that she is holding Ranbir’s hand in this adorable post. Captioning the post, she wrote, “major missing.” 

Take a look at the awwdorable post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Fans were left super impressed with the mushy picture and dropped heart emojis on the post. 

Alia had on March 11 revealed that she is COVID-19 negative and has resumed work after isolating for a few days. Sharing the note on Instagram Stories, she had written, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same." She also added, hashtags #DoGazzKiDoori and #MaskHaiZaroori to her post. 

On March 9, Ranbir’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor had revealed that her son tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

