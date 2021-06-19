Alia Bhatt steals hearts in strappy blue dress, stuns BTS video - Watch

New Delhi: After Kiara Advani, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was next to get captured by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his 2021 calendar shoot. On Saturday (June 19), Alia shared stunning clicks from the photoshoot in which she looked nothing less than a sea princess!

On the same day, Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS clip from the photoshoot on his Instagram page which Alia was seen posing elegantly. In the caption, he wrote, "She Walks In Beauty Like The Night! @aliaabhatt #btswithdabboo with Stunning Alia For My 22nd Calendar #dabbooratnanicalendar2021"

Check out the BTS video:

Earlier today, Alia had taken to her Instagram to share jaw-droppingly beautiful pictures from her recent photoshoot.

Here's her glam new look:

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' alongside Ajay Devgn. The film was earlier slated to release in July, however, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed for now.

She also has SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' and Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. The film 'Brahmastra' marks lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration.