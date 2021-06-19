हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt steals hearts in strappy blue dress, stuns BTS video - Watch

On Saturday (June 19), Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared stunning clicks and a BTS video of the actress from her recent photoshoot.

Alia Bhatt steals hearts in strappy blue dress, stuns BTS video - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Dabboo Ratnani and Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: After Kiara Advani, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was next to get captured by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his 2021 calendar shoot. On Saturday (June 19), Alia shared stunning clicks from the photoshoot in which she looked nothing less than a sea princess!

On the same day, Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS clip from the photoshoot on his Instagram page which Alia was seen posing elegantly. In the caption, he wrote, "She Walks In Beauty Like The Night!  @aliaabhatt #btswithdabboo with Stunning Alia For My 22nd Calendar #dabbooratnanicalendar2021"

Check out the BTS video:

 

Earlier today, Alia had taken to her Instagram to share jaw-droppingly beautiful pictures from her recent photoshoot. 

Here's her glam new look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' alongside Ajay Devgn. The film was earlier slated to release in July, however, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed for now. 

She also has SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' and Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. The film 'Brahmastra' marks lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt picsalia bhatt photoshootDabboo RatnaniDabboo Ratnani photoshoots
Next
Story

Shoaib Ibrahim loses his cool after troll calls his wife Dipika Kakkar 'irritating'

Must Watch

PT25M14S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Illegal infiltration of Rohingyas to win elections?