‘Alia Used To Speak In A Very Loud Tone...’: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Marriage, Equation With Rishi Kapoor In A Podcast With Nikhil Kamath

In a recent podcast, superstar Ranbir Kapoor had some deeply personal exchanges with Nikhil Kamath. In a candid episode of ‘People by WTF’, Ranbir spoke about his marriage with Alia Bhatt and discussed the complex relationship he had with his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

‘Alia Is Letting Go Of Her Personality’

Ranbir speaks about the adjustments that he and Alia had to make in their marriage.

"Especially when you’re in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She (Alia) is also letting go of her personality. We’re adjusting to each other to make it liveable for each other. Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. It’s impossible for two people to like each other the way they are," Ranbir shares.

Ranbir On His Relationship With Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir also talks about his relationship with his father. He admits that there was a sense of fear and distance, but he adds that he also recognised his father's profound love for his family. "I believe my father was a short-tempered man, but he was a good man. He was somebody who loved his family, work, food, and alcohol. He was a very open person. He could speak up his mind," he says, capturing the complexity of Rishi’s character.

He further delves into his fraught relationship with his father, Rishi Kapoor, offering a raw and poignant look into his past. "I have never seen the colour of his eyes. I was extremely scared," Ranbir confesses.

How His Parents’ Fight Left A Lasting Impression On Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir recounts how Rishi Kapoor’s unpredictable moods overshadowed his early years, even though he never raised his hand or shouted.

He admits that the turmoil at home, where his parents had frequent arguments, left him on edge. "Anybody who speaks in a louder tone, it disturbs me, since childhood. My parents went through a lot of fights. We lived in a bungalow, so I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases, hearing them fight. I was always scared and on the edge," he reveals, highlighting the profound impact these experiences had on him.

‘Alia Is Someone Who Instinctively Reacts…’

Ranbir adds that his parents’ loud arguments has had an impact on his relationship with Alia too. “She (Alia) used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts, like if Raha falls down, there's a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain efforts to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet,” Ranbir says.

"Alia is a wonderful person, she is colourful and 11 years younger than me.....it's very funny when I met Alia she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old...for a photo shoot," adds Ranbir when asked about his love life with Alia.

He adds, " There is paces where she is very fragmented so you have to really get her attention, but over the years, I have very much cribbed about it, so I have her attention now. When I am talking she listens to me."