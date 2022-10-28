topStories
All for mom-in-law: Katrina Kaif had to ditch diet plans for paranthas at breakfast!

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', when the host asked Katrina if her diet has changed after marriage especially being part of a Punjabi family. The 'Namastey London' actress told him that she was often asked to have a heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 07:27 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared how her mother-in-law often forced her to have parathas but she has to deny being on a diet.

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', when the host asked Katrina if her diet has changed after marriage especially being part of a Punjabi family. The 'Namastey London' actress told him that she was often asked to have a heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime.

She said: "Initially Mummy Ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I'm on a diet I couldn't have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy Ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me."

Katrina is coming along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan to promote her film "Phone Bhoot" and she told about her shooting experience and revealed some interesting anecdotes. She also talked about her life post her marriage.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif mother in lawKatrina Kaif dietkatrina kaif vicky kaushalPhone BhootThe Kapil Sharma Show

