MS Dhoni

All men are lions until they get married, says MS Dhoni on why he's an 'ideal husband'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married girlfriend Sakshi Rawat on July 4, 2010. 

All men are lions until they get married, says MS Dhoni on why he&#039;s an &#039;ideal husband&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently graced an event in Chennai and while delivering the speech, he left the audience in splits with his witty one-liners and hilarious take on marriage. He opened up on what works in an ideal marriage.

A fan club has shared a video on Instagram where MS Dhoni can be seen talking candidly about marriage on stage. Watch it here:

During the event, he said: "I am better than the idealistic husband as I let my wife do everything she wants, only then will I be happy. My wife will only be happy when I say yes to anything and everything she wants. It's the same story. All Men are like lions until they get married.”

"The real essence of marriage is once you cross 50 or 55. That's the real age for love. That's when you get away from the daily routine", he added.

Dhoni's hilarious take on an ideal husband gets a big round of applause and cheers from the audience and rightly so.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married his then-girlfriend Sakshi on July 4, 2010. The couple got blessed with a baby girl Ziva on February 6, 2015.

 

 

 

MS DhoniSakshi RawatMahendra Singh Dhoni
