‘Always by your side’: Esha Deol pens sweet note on mom Hema Malini's birthday: SEE PICS

New Delhi: On mother Hema Malini’s birthday, actress Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle to wish the veteran actress. In the pictures shared by Esha, both mother and daughter can be seen donning no-make up look as the posed. In the first picture, Esha can be seen planting a kiss on mother’s forehead while in the other picture, they are seen hugging each other. “Happy birthday mamma. May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you,” she captioned the post. The actress turned 74 years old today.

Several admirers from the film industry also wished the veteran actress through Esha’s post. Actress Celina Jaitly commented on the picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Hemaji” along with heart emojis. Arjan Bajwa wrote, "Happy birthday." Wishing Hema Malini, Smriti Khanna wrote, "Happy Birthday Hema aunty." Fans also showered her with love. A person wrote, "You are our always dream girl ..... Great actor, great smartness."

Fans of the actress could not control their excitement seeing the picture and wished her through the comments section. “Many many happy returns of the day Hema ji,” commented one user. “Happy birthday our dream girl.. Always stay healthy,” added another user.

See Esha Deol's post

Hema Malini has been one of the most popular actresses in Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 1968 with ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ opposite Raj Kapoor. Apart from this, she has starred in a lot of popular films like ‘Johnny Mera Naam’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Dharmatma’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, and ‘Baghban’ among others. She was last seen in comedy drama ‘Shimla Mirchi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the year 2020. Currently, she is the Member of Parliament for Mathura constituency from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).