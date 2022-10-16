Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Know all about Dream Girl's life as an actor to a politician!

New Delhi: Hema Malini, Dream Girl of the Bollywood industry and Lok Sabha MP from BJP, is celebrating her 74th birthday today. Hema Malini is the most famous and successful actress in Bollywood. She contributed a major part of her life to Hindi cinema.

Apart from the silver screen, she is also very active as a politician. So today, let's unveil some lesser-known facts and anecdotes of the actress-turned-politician.

Hema Malini was born on 16 October 1948 in Amankudi, Tamil Nadu. She belongs to South India, but despite this, she has established her own place in Bollywood. Hema Malini made her debut in 1968 with the film 'Sapne Ka Saudagar' opposite Raj Kapoor. She gave a splendid performance and after that film, she never looked back. After this, the actress worked in many hit films like 'Sholay', 'Sita Geeta', 'Naseeb', 'Johnny Mera Naam', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Trishul', 'Kranti', 'Prem Nagar' and others.

Everyone is still crazy about Hema Malini's beauty and acting, but at the beginning of her career, she had to face many rejections as well. Before her debut in the film 'Sapne Ke Saudagar', in 1964, she was rejected by a Tamil film director saying that she was too thin. Although Hema worked with many big stars in her career, her pairing with some was quite a hit and one of them is Rajesh Khanna. Hema gave 10 hits with superstar Rajesh Khanna, while with Dharmendra she acted in 35 films.

'Dream Girl' Hema Malini's journey from cinema to politics has been very interesting. She is currently a Member of Parliament from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Although very few people know that Hema never wanted to enter politics. Neither her husband Dharmendra nor any other member of the family gave any suggestion of joining politics to her. Rather, the person who showed Hema the path of politics was Vinod Khanna. When Vinod Khanna died in the year 2017, Hema Malini became emotional while referring to him. At the same time, she told how she is indebted to the veteran actor.

Renowned author Rashid Kidwai in his book 'Neta-Actor: Bollywood Star Power in Indian Politics' wrote about Hema Malini, 'Hema didn't know anything about politics...how would it work here. One day she got a call from actor Vinod Khanna. He said- I am contesting from Gurdaspur. I want you to campaign for my election…. She immediately refused, because she did not have any knowledge about politics. Later, both the actors had a

long conversation and this was the beginning of the actress' political career.