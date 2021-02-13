Putting break-up rumours to rest, Sushmita Sen clicked with boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Kiss Day!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen put all breakup speculations with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl to rest after the happy couple were spotted in Mumbai for an outing on Saturday (February 13).

The couple were clicked by paparazzi in the city, thus allaying the fears of the fans that the celebrity duo might have broken up. Sushmita and Rohan were also spotted together on Friday night.

Social media was abuzz with speculations about the status of her relationship after the former Miss Universe had shared a cryptic post. Sushmita shared this quote, which led her fans to wonder that the actress has broken up, “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. The mistake men make is thinking she’ll never change. She will.”

Amid breakup rumours, Sushmita had also shared a solo picture with a picturesque background recently.

The dashing couple have been open about their relationship in public and often shares pictures and videos regularly on their respective social media handles featuring the other. Their work out posts have also gone viral several times.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Hotstar web series ‘Aarya’ in 2020. The series also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar in prominent roles. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the series was an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama, 'Penoza'.