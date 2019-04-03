Amit Sharma hopes to work with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone again

Mumbai: "Badhaai Ho" director Amit Sharma, who has directed Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in an ad film, says he is looking forward to more collaborations with the couple.

Sharma helmed a television commercial for an electronic brand's campaign.

Sharing his experience, he said in a statement: "Me and my entire team of Chrome Pictures had a blast during the shoot. There were only positive vibes on the set as both Ranveer and Deepika are thorough professionals, and I think we churned a great final product together which you all can see. I hope we collaborate in the future soon."

The ad marked the first time that the two actors worked together as a couple after marriage, with Sharma. Previously the director had worked several times with them individually on various campaigns.

After bagging several awards for "Badhaai Ho", Sharma is currently gearing up for his new feature film with Ajay Devgn.