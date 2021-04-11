Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher were constantly in touch says Manoj Bajpayee on battling COVID-19, shares ‘It’s been a tough ride’

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up on his painful path to recovery from COVID-19 to a leading daily.

Bajpayee who was in the middle of a shoot for film 'Despatch' when he tested COVID positive and unfortunately passed on the infection to his family as well, said to Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s been a tough ride. I got the infection home, me and my wife were down with all the symptoms, which were quite pronounced while protecting our 10-year-old daughter. Our condition was worsening, I must say that we are recovering well."

During the days when he was in pain, he watched tons of movies and read scripts to keep his mind distracted.

The 51-years-old is immensely grateful to film industry friends like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others who were constantly in touch with him and asking about his health.

“I was getting messages on my phone and social media, they were enquiring throughout. I am really grateful to them. People such as (filmmakers) Neeraj Pandey and Anubhav Sinha, (actors) Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan ji, Anupam Kher ji, so many have been constantly in touch, monitoring my progress, almost on a day to day basis. It really touched me. I will be grateful to these guys, they were really concerned about my and my wife’s health,” revealed the actor.

Fortunately, the actor has emerged victorious after successfully defeating COVID-19 and is slowly regaining his health.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the digital film 'Silence... Can You Hear It', where he played a police officer named ACP Avinash and will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Kurup and Despatch.