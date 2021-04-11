हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as 'Chupke Chupke' clocks 46 years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is elated as his film 'Chupke Chupke' completes 46 years since 1975 and took to Instagram to post an interesting fact about the film. The actor had played the role of an English professor Sukumar in the comedy film.

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as &#039;Chupke Chupke&#039; clocks 46 years
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted an interesting trivia about his 1975 film 'Chupke Chupke' as the film completed 46 years of release on Sunday.

The superstar, who played the role of an English professor Sukumar in the comedy film, revealed that the house used in the film to shoot some scenes is now his current Mumbai residence Jalsa.

Amitabh took to Instagram on Sunday as he shared a fascinating fact from the film.

He uploaded a still from the movie and captioned it as: "Chupke Chupke " our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy's house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !!

Here's the post

 

Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more .."

The film also starred Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash in pivotal roles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan filmsAmitabh Bachchan moviesChupke Chupke film
Next
Story

Abolition of FCAT part of 'extensive tribunal reform': CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Delhi: Massive fire in furniture market of Shastri Park