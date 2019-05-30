close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan captures 3 Bachchan generations in one frame

The second image in the collage was that of Big B's carrying his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his arms.

Amitabh Bachchan captures 3 Bachchan generations in one frame

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photograph of three generations of the Bachchan family in one frame.

Big B, an avid social media user, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday night to share a collage of the three generations -- his fathers late celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan holding the cine icon in his arms. 

The second image in the collage was that of Big B's carrying his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his arms.

In the third image, Abhishek is seen holding his daughter Aaradhya. The caption on the image read: "Three generations in one frame, Bachchan". 

While the tweet read: "Peeri dar peeri... Jeevani ki peeri."

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama "Brahmastra". The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

 

Amitabh BachchanHarivansh Rai BachchanAbhishek Bachchan
