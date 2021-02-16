हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan clocks 52 years in film industry, expresses gratitude to fans

Amitabh Bachchan, retweeted a user's tweet who had shared monochromatic then and now pictures of the actor. Sharing the tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "I entered the film industry on this day...Feb 15, 1969...52 years! Gratitude". He had signed his first film 'Saat Hindustani' on this day, 52 years ago. 

Amitabh Bachchan clocks 52 years in film industry, expresses gratitude to fans
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan completed 52 years in the film industry on Monday (February 15) and expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and support. 

Big B, retweeted a user’s tweet who had shared monochromatic then and now pictures of the actor. Sharing the tweet, he wrote in Hindi, “I entered the film industry on this day...Feb 15, 1969...52 years! Gratitude”. Amitabh had signed his first film ‘Saat Hindustani’ on this day, 52 years ago. 

Meanwhile, Bachchan also posted pictures performing Saraswati Puja on Tuesday. 

Earlier, the ‘Zanjeer’ actor had shared a suave picture of himself and captioned it with a few lines from his late father and noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's renowned book 'Madhushala'.  

On the work front, Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Mayday' in Mumbai. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Devgn and  Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Bachchan was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. While he wrapped up the 12th season of his famous quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in January 2021. 

Big B also has Rumi Jaffery directorial 'Chehre' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra’ in the pipeline. 

