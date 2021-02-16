Amitabh Bachchan clocks 52 years in film industry, expresses gratitude to fans

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan completed 52 years in the film industry on Monday (February 15) and expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and support.

Big B, retweeted a user’s tweet who had shared monochromatic then and now pictures of the actor. Sharing the tweet, he wrote in Hindi, “I entered the film industry on this day...Feb 15, 1969...52 years! Gratitude”. Amitabh had signed his first film ‘Saat Hindustani’ on this day, 52 years ago.

aaj hi ke din film industry mein pravesh kiya tha .. Feb 15, 1969 .. 52 years !! aabhaar https://t.co/bEIWYWCmBc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Bachchan also posted pictures performing Saraswati Puja on Tuesday.

T 3816 - घर में , सपरिवार , सरस्वती पूजन सम्पन्न ! pic.twitter.com/8eSSZU4apS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2021

Earlier, the ‘Zanjeer’ actor had shared a suave picture of himself and captioned it with a few lines from his late father and noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's renowned book 'Madhushala'.

On the work front, Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Mayday' in Mumbai. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Bachchan was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. While he wrapped up the 12th season of his famous quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in January 2021.

Big B also has Rumi Jaffery directorial 'Chehre' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra’ in the pipeline.