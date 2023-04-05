Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Megastar Back To Work After Injury, Says 'A Few Limps, Slings Apart...But Striding On'

Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back on shooting set. Taking to his blog on Tuesday late night, the `Piku` actor shared a string of pictures from the set with captions. Having returned to the set, his enthusiasm and ecstasy could be vividly seen in those pictures. Amitabh started his photo story with his entrance on the set. "off to work .. a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on .., is the first caption Amitabh has written.

After sharing a couple of pictures from the shooting locale, the actor shared a picture of makeup being done. He captioned it, "the face .. the touch ups .. and the shot ..." In another frame, Amitabh is seen interacting with the director. "corrections and discussions on the writing .. amicable and on .." wrote Senior B. Big B concluded with words like "and the routine in its beginnings ... on the road to the route ... the environ so ignored for the time to reappear and the feel on the faces of reassurance ..."

For the unversed, Amitabh revealed that he suffered the injury during the shooting of `Project K` in Hyderabad in March. He shared that he broke his rib cartilage."In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh. He got injured during an action sequence of the film.

He, unfortunately, suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, `Project K` is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta`s next courtroom drama film `Section 84`.