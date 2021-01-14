हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s viral tweet on cricketers and daughters gets reactions from netizens!

 Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his sense of humour online, posted a tweet on cricketers and their daughters which has gone viral. 

Amitabh Bachchan’s viral tweet on cricketers and daughters gets reactions from netizens!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their newborn daughter on Monday (January 11). Soon after Virat shared the news on social media, many netizens posted wishes while some created memes. Now, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his sense of humour online, posted a tweet on cricketers and their daughters which has gone viral. 

Amitabh took to his official Twitter handle to share a viral post on Twitter. The post contains a list of cricketers who have daughters. Sharing the post which talks about ‘future women's cricket team’, the actor mentioned Mahendra Singh Dhoni also has a daughter and asked, “Dhoni also has daughter...will she be Captain?” 

Have a look at Big B’s tweet: 

 

The tweet soon garnered mixed reactions from his followers. While many praised his wit and dropped laughing emojis, some of them accused the actor of promoting nepotism. 

A user commented, “No sir. Say NO to Nepotism,” while another wrote, “Here also nepotism.” 

Earlier, Big B had shared that he crossed 45 million users on Twitter. Along with the post, Amitabh posted a throwback picture including him, his father, noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The actor also apprised his fans how his father had broken down after the actor was discharged from the hospital and returned home following his Coolie accident in 1982. 

On the work front, Amitabh wrapped up shooting for the last day of the famous quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’. He will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial ‘MayDay’, co-starring Ajay and  Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. 

