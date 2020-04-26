Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘breaking news of the hour’ after a bat enters his Jalsa residence amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been quite actively creating awareness and sharing motivational posts amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently posted the ‘breaking news of the hour’ that a bat had entered his home in Mumbai.

On Saturday night, he took his social media account to share the account and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes chamkadadh just entered my room ..3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, kambakht!!”

The post soon cracked up the internet and the comment thread was soon filled with messages of concern from his fans.

Take a look:

On his official blog, the 77-year-old megastar elaborated and said, “Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area .. let alone a house .. Now today .. my house .. my personal room .. apparently came out from my bedroom .. panic among the girls .. finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony ..”

“BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .. !!” he added.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Chehre’ and Shoojit Sircar's ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.