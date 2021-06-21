हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shares nostalgic picture remembering father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photograph on Instagram on Monday (June 21), bringing back memories of his father, Poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shares nostalgic picture remembering father Harivansh Rai Bachchan
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was on a social media spree all of Monday. In different posts on Instagram and Twitter, he introduced fans to his furry co-star in an upcoming project, shared a thought on the benefits of yoga, commemorated World Music Day and, lastly so far, shared a throwback photograph bringing back memories of his father, Poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

"FATHER.." he wrote with his latest post on Instagram, along with a grainy black and white image that captures an emotional moment of the veteran actor hugging his late father.

About an hour before the post, Bachchan shared a note on World Music Day, which is being celebrated on Monday. He uploaded a picture in a studio wearing recording gear.

"And music.. the best friend of your mind.." he wrote alongside the picture.

 

Monday was also International Yoga Day, and Big B celebrated the occasion posting a picture practicing yoga. "…and Yoga .. the best friend of your body.." he wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier the same morning the veteran actor had uploaded a picture with a golden retriever dog and captioned it: "My co star at work. when he's on set the whole atmosphere changes .. that is why they are man-woman's best friend"

